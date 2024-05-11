Jerusalem Post
Egypt refuses to coordinate with Israel on entry of aid from Rafah crossing, Alqahera News reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 11, 2024 18:49

Egypt is refusing to coordinate with Israel regarding the entry of aid into Gaza through the Rafah crossing due to Israel's "unacceptable escalation" in the Strip, Egypt's state-affiliated Alqahera News, citing a high-level source, reported on Saturday.

According to the source, Egypt held Israel, above any other party, responsible for the deterioration of the situation in Gaza.

The source added that Egypt had done its part to reach a hostage deal and had fulfilled its responsibility towards the Palestinians in Gaza.

