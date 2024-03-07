Jerusalem Post
UN Security Council considering call for Ramadan truce in Sudan

By REUTERS

The United Nations Security Council is considering calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities ahead of Ramadan in the nearly year-long war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, diplomats said.

The 15-member council is negotiating a British-drafted resolution that diplomats said could be put to a vote on Friday. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins early next week. The draft urges all countries "to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability and instead to support efforts for a durable peace."

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, Britain, China, or France.

IDF strikes Syria after rocket fire toward Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 11:47 PM
Kim Jong Un prepared for possible participation in a war, KCNA says
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 11:27 PM
Iran should immediately release the seized tanker Advantage Sweet
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:10 PM
Houthis' Al-masirah TV says US, Britain target Yemen's Hodeidah airport
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:09 PM
South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 09:04 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 08:43 PM
Germany calls on Israel to withdraw West Bank settlements approvals
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:39 PM
US will continue to hold Houthis accountable after deadly Red Sea attack
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 08:34 PM
Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 06:45 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 05:36 PM
Qatar pledges additional $25 mln funding to UNRWA - statement
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 05:00 PM
Ex-world chess No.1 Kasparov added to Russian 'terrorists and extremists
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:39 PM
Egypt, IMF sign $8 billion loan deal
By REUTERS
03/06/2024 04:26 PM
Eylon Levy: 'Deradicalization in Gaza in needed for a pathway to peace'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 04:05 PM
Hamas deputy delivers ceasefire agreement to Egyptian intelligence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2024 02:26 PM