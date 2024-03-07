UN Security Council considering call for Ramadan truce in Sudan

The United Nations Security Council is considering calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities ahead of Ramadan in the nearly year-long war between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, diplomats said.

The 15-member council is negotiating a British-drafted resolution that diplomats said could be put to a vote on Friday. The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan begins early next week. The draft urges all countries "to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability and instead to support efforts for a durable peace."

To be adopted, a Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, Britain, China, or France.