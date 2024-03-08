Jerusalem Post
UFO sightings in 1960s were secret aerospace tests - Pentagon report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a report submitted to Congress on Friday, the US government concluded that there was "no evidence" that the US government had interacted with aliens, according to American media.

Most sightings of UFOs or "unidentified anomalous phenomena" were ordinary objects, according to the report.

"The proliferation of television programmes, books, movies, and the vast amount of internet and social media content centred on UAP-related topics most likely has influenced the public conversation on this topic, and reinforced these beliefs within some sections of the population," the report said.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said they approached the report with an open mind and no preconceived idea but found no evidence to back up claims of secret programs, hidden alien technology, or anything else extraterrestrial.

