IDF blows up Hezbollah military headquarters in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 9, 2024 19:09

The IDF announced on Saturday that it struck military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, including operational military headquarters, in Lebanon.

Among the targets were buildings being used by Hezbollah terrorists in the Ayta ash Shab area, operational military headquarters in the Majdal Zoun and Kafra municipality, and additional infrastructure in Mhaibib.

Additionally, the IDF announced that launches were detected crossing into northern Israel earlier on in the day and that the IDF has returned fire to the sources of the launches.

Footage of the IDF targeting multiple infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon, March 9, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
