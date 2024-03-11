Jerusalem Post
Ambrey says it is aware of a missile-related incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 11, 2024 13:00

A missile-related incident has been reported west of Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident 71 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Saleef.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.



