Houthis fire at American ship as Greek frigate shoots down drones

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen fired a close-range ballistic missile at the USS Laboon ship in the Red Sea on Tuesday, but it did not hit the vessel.

There were no injuries or damage reported, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM also engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled territory, the agency added.

The Greek frigate HYDRA, which fired at two Houthi drones on Wednesday as part of the EU's ASPIDES mission. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Greek frigate shoots down two drones

The following morning, between 6:00 and 7:00am Israel time, the Greek frigate Hydra in the Red Sea also shot at two drones, according to the EEAS, an arm of the EU, in a statement issued Wednesday. The ship was providing protection to a merchant ship, the statement added.

Greece is a participant in the EU’s Aspides mission to the Red Sea, launched in February to protect maritime trade against the Houthis’ campaign of disruption.

The Shia jihadist group has targeted and occasionally succeeded at striking merchant ships in the Red Sea since October, in the name of solidarity with Hamas’s war against Israel.