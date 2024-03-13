Hamas military leader killed by strike in southern Lebanon - report

Two have been killed in an attack on a vehicle in Tyre in Lebanon on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reports.

One man has been confirmed as Hamas terrorist Hadi Mustafa, who is active in the Lebanese branch of Hamas. He is responsible for several attacks against Israel. Another passerby on a motorcycle was also killed in the strike.

In response, Hamas confirmed that the terrorist killed in Tyre was Hadi Mustafa, a senior member of the terror organization's military wing in Lebanon.

Hamas leader in Lebanon

The Hamas radio channel described Mustafa as a primary leader of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon.

According to reports, Mustafa was killed in an airstrike while travelling in a vehicle. He lived near Tyre, in the Rashidieh camp, which is home to a significant portion of Palestinians in Lebanon. Boats are docked in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Lebanon December 13, 2023. (credit: Yara Nardi/Reuters)

Additional Arab media has reported the incident. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is associated with Hezbollah, announced that two people were killed in an airstrike in Tyre, and reported that the man driving the car was the main target.

The Saudi news source Al-Hadath also reported that one person was killed in the airstrike, naming the terrorist and his affiliation with Hamas. Shortly after, Lebanese media reported on the strike.