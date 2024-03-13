Judge dismisses some charges in Georgia indictment against Trump

The judge in Donald Trump's Georgia election subversion trial on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against the former U.S. president and some of his co-defendants, according to a court filing.

In throwing out six criminal counts, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said that prosecutors' allegations that they tried to get officials to violate their oaths were not detailed enough, according to the court filing.

The dismissed charges including three counts against Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the November election. The central racketeering charge against Trump and all remaining co-defendants remains in place.

McAfee's ruling came as he prepares to issue a highly anticipated decision on whether the prosecutor overseeing the case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, should be disqualified over a romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired to run the prosecution.