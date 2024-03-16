1 killed, 5 wounded in Indiana mass shooting

One person has been killed and 5 wounded in an Indiana-based mass shooting, local media WTHR 13 reported on Saturday morning.

The incident began shortly before 1:30 am local time at 808 Broad Ripple Avenue, which is the address of Landsharks bar.

Officers working near the bar reportedly heard the shots, which allowed them to quickly access the scene. IMPD North District Commander Matthew Thomas said that the officers issued emergency first aid to the victims.

The five living victims are reportedly in stable condition. Thomas said that efforts were being made to identify the deceased victim.

Seeking leads on the shooting

Police have yet to locate a suspect but witnesses are being interviewed and security cameras are being reviewed.

The shooting occurred only a day before St. Patrick's Day festivities will commence. The holiday is often celebrated with alcoholic beverages, meaning bars are likely to see increased foot traffic.

This is a developing story.