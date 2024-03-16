'We are in a multi-arena war' says IDF Chief of Staff about security during Ramadan

"We are in a multi-arena war - Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza, and threats even further away," said IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during a situational assessment of security threats during the month of Ramadan on Friday.

In the meeting, which also included the commander of the West Bank division, Lt.-Col. Yaki Dolef and the commander of the Binyamin region, Lt.-Col. Liron Biton also stated that since the beginning of Ramadan, and every day since, there have been multiple attempted terror attacks.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff met with soldiers and special forces deployed in numerous areas, who are on high alert for multiple security threats