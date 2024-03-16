Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We are in a multi-arena war' says IDF Chief of Staff about security during Ramadan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"We are in a multi-arena war - Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, and Gaza, and threats even further away," said IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during a situational assessment of security threats during the month of Ramadan on Friday.

In the meeting, which also included the commander of the West Bank division, Lt.-Col. Yaki Dolef and the commander of the Binyamin region, Lt.-Col. Liron Biton also stated that since the beginning of Ramadan, and every day since, there have been multiple attempted terror attacks.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff met with soldiers and special forces deployed in numerous areas, who are on high alert for multiple security threats



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Hamas vows to not release hostages without phase two of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 07:09 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist activities' to influence election
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 06:42 PM
Second aid shipment for Gaza ready to sail from Cyprus, says its preside
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 03:23 PM
Russia's ruling party says it is hit by cyberattack during election
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 09:37 AM
WATCH: IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2024 09:24 AM
Israel carries out overnight airstrikes in Rafah - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/16/2024 09:12 AM
US says Houthis fired three missiles from Yemen toward Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 02:46 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees air warfare drills
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 01:33 AM
Ukrainian authorities launch mass evacuation in northern region
By REUTERS
03/16/2024 01:04 AM
Israel considering hiring international security contractors to secure G
By MAARIV
03/15/2024 11:37 PM
Trump hush money trial delayed until April, judge rules
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:24 PM
Hertz appoints Gil West as CEO
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 11:16 PM
IDF destroys rocket launcher in Gaza after launch on Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2024 10:41 PM
Ambrey says vessel was reportedly targeted northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/15/2024 10:29 PM
John Kirby 'optimistic' at latest developments in hostage deal
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/15/2024 10:27 PM