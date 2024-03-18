Jerusalem Post
French Holocaust memorial damaged in act of vandalism

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: MARCH 18, 2024 13:45

A facade for the Shoah Memorial in Drancy, France was damaged in an act of vandalism last Tuesday, said local authorities.

The Seine-Saint-Denis Prefect Jacques Witkowski condemned the smashing of the glass window, the prefecture said Tuesday.

"The Seine-Saint-Denis Prefecture is outraged by this antisemitic act which targets a place of memory," the local authority said on X on Wednesday.

The Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CFIF) and the European Jewish Congress said on Wednesday and Thursday that the targeting of the Drancy memorial was aimed at erasing the memory of Holocaust victims and the history of antisemitism.

According to the memorial center, the Paris suburb of Drancy was the site of a World War II internment camp for Jews, where they were held until deportation to German extermination camps. Between 1942 and 1944, "approximately 63,000 of the 76,000 Jews deported from France went through Drancy." 

