US Secretary Blinken and Benny Gantz meet in Tel Aviv

Minister-without-portfolio and National Unity Chair Benny Gantz met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Tel Aviv on Friday, Gantz stated on X, formerly Twitter, that afternoon.

Gantz thanked the Secretary of State for his support for Israel and America's "deep commitment" to Israel's security. The National Unity Chair also emphasized Israel's commitment to complete the mission in Gaza and dismantle the military infrastructure of Hamas, including in Rafah.

He added that Israel will continue to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population in Gaza while guaranteeing that the aid will not end up in the hands of Hamas. The two also discussed a future strategy to ensure regional security and stability.