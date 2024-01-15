If a large earthquake were to occur in the State of Israel today, the country would not be prepared, as per a State Comptroller's report released on Monday.

In September, shortly after a massive earthquake struck Morocco killing 2,800 people, State Comptroller released a video in which he said, "Six months ago, it was Turkey. On [Friday], Morocco faced a fatal earthquake. The State of Israel continues to neglect earthquake preparedness despite these stark reminders."

A month later, the October 7 Hamas massacre occurred, and any discussion about an earthquake in Israel came to a halt. However, Englman revived concerns in his Monday report by raising a red flag.

"A strong earthquake in Israel is a matter of time," Englman wrote. "The state is still not adequately prepared for an earthquake event."

For perspective, The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last year killed more than 59,000 people, injured 121,000, and displaced half a million people. Statistics show that 55% of all natural disaster victims between 2001 and 2020 were affected by earthquakes.

Only 3.5% of vulnerable buildings have been reinforced, only 5% of schools

Nevertheless, despite Israel having implemented its Tama 38 (National Outline) plan 18 years ago, which allows tenants to enhance, renovate, and fortify their homes for earthquake preparedness, the report indicates that merely 3.5% of the 80,000 structures requiring such improvements have been reinforced. Moreover, only 6% of the eligible structures have received approval for Tama 38, amounting to 4,755 by the conclusion of 2021.

Moreover, 60% of hospitals are not resistant to earthquakes, and only about 5% of educational institutions have been or are being reinforced.

The comptroller highlighted that the Joint Inter-Ministerial Committee for Earthquake Preparedness operates with three permanent employees. Notably, the committee lacks the legal authority required to enforce compliance with its directives and government decisions related to earthquake preparedness across various ministries and relevant bodies.

The report highlighted that an earthquake could cost the country as much as $50 billion in damage, according to the National Economic Council. Yet, as of 2022, the Finance and Defense ministries, together with the Israel Tax Authority, identified only NIS 186 million for the protection of private homes in the northern region from Hezbollah missiles and against earthquakes, and only NIS 7 million were used for strengthening buildings against earthquakes.

Israelis, too, are not investing in earthquake protection. Only 44% of Israelis have insurance against damages from natural disasters in Israel, a low rate compared to 77% in New Zealand, 75% in the United Kingdom, and 67% in France.

Englman called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet to expedite all activities to enhance Israel's readiness to deal with an earthquake, including formulating long-term action plans and allocating a substantial annual budget to implement the defined goals - "before it is too late."