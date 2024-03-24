Israeli airstrikes target Baalbek, deep in Lebanon - report

The IDF targeted a workshop in which Hezbollah was storing weapons in Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley, over 100km from the Israeli-Lebanese border, on Saturday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

معلومات اولية عن سقوط ٣ جرحى، ولا شهداء خلافاً لما اوردنا سابقاً #بعلبك pic.twitter.com/IXStezQZ6i — Bachir Khodr (@BachirKhodr) March 23, 2024

The governor of Baalbek, Bachir Khodr, posted on X that initial information indicated that three people were wounded in the strike. The strike reportedly targeted a house in the al-Asira neighborhood of Baalbek, with Lebanese media reporting that the targeted site was located near the home of a senior member of Hezbollah.

Shortly after the strikes were reported, rocket sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights, with the IDF saying about 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon. Some of the rockets were intercepted, while the others fell in open areas. The IDF responded quickly by targeting the sites where the rockets were fired from.

The IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Baalbek, Lebanon. March 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF strikes sites throughout southern Lebanon

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck several military buildings and an observation post belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Soldiers from Unit 869 noticed a terrorist entering a military building in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon, with the Air Force striking the structure.

In Naqoura and Ayta ash Shab, fighter jets targeted several buildings used by Hezbollah and a Hezbollah observation post in Al Khayyam was struck as well.

Throughout the day, several projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, Margaliot, and Shomera in northern Israel. Additionally, Hezbollah drones targeted two locations in the Kfar Blum area in northern Israel.