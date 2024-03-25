Hamas official: Gaza ceasefire deal cannot be linked to hostages' return

Hamas is prioritizing a "clear reconstruction plan" for Gaza that is not limited to the release of all remaining hostages, official Husam Badran said Monday in a statement reported on by Palestinian and Arab media.

Accusing Israel and the United States of "obstructing any agreement," Badran issued several demands set by the Palestinian terror organization as part of the ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.

"Our priorities are stopping the aggression, bringing in aid, the return of the displaced, and a clear reconstruction plan, and not limited to the release of prisoners as promoted by the occupation."

