Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas official: Gaza ceasefire deal cannot be linked to hostages' return

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas is prioritizing a "clear reconstruction plan" for Gaza that is not limited to the release of all remaining hostages, official Husam Badran said Monday in a statement reported on by Palestinian and Arab media.

Accusing Israel and the United States of "obstructing any agreement," Badran issued several demands set by the Palestinian terror organization as part of the ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.

"Our priorities are stopping the aggression, bringing in aid, the return of the displaced, and a clear reconstruction plan, and not limited to the release of prisoners as promoted by the occupation."

This is a developing story.

IDF special forces chief: We found weaponry hidden at Shifa in raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 12:36 PM
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian state recognition
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:20 PM
Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted attacks in France
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:08 PM
Fighter jets strike Hezbollah, rockets fired into Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:35 AM
Israeli gov't to abandon effort to raise IDF draft exemption age to 35
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:18 AM
IDF: Terror infiltration alerts near Gaza border towns a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 10:28 AM
Lake Kinneret's water level rises by 0.5 cm - Israel's Water Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 08:05 AM
North Korea says Japan's Kishida showed intention to meet Kim Jong Un
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 06:21 AM
IDF raids several cities, villages in West Bank - report
By WALLA!
03/25/2024 03:35 AM
Four suspects of Moscow concert attack put in pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:30 AM
Jordan security stops protest outside of Israeli embassy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 10:44 PM
Israeli bus driver stabbed by minor, police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 09:48 PM
Moscow court charges two suspects in concert hall attack
By REUTERS
03/24/2024 09:34 PM
Israel foils shooting attack at IDF soldiers near Israeli kibbutz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:52 PM
Danny Danon accuses South African representative of defending Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2024 08:37 PM