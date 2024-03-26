Jerusalem Post
Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 26, 2024 12:23

Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage and prisoner releases are moving ahead, and officials from Israel's Mossad spy agency remain in Doha for discussions, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

A small Mossad team was returning to Israel from Doha for consultations on developments in the talks, the source added.

Israel accused Hamas on Tuesday of posing "delusional" demands in indirect negotiations on a truce, in a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. 

Herzog: 'Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:27 PM
UN agency calls on Israel to revoke ban on food deliveries to north Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 01:08 PM
UN Special Rapporteur to hand in anti-Israel report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:05 PM
Defense Ministry: 6,400 wounded since beginning of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 11:43 AM
Suspect in Moscow shooting remanded in pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:41 AM
Suicide bomb kills five Chinese nationals
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 11:31 AM
IDF operates in village from where shots were fired at Karmei Tzur
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 11:10 AM
Turkey detains 147 people over alleged Islamic State ties
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 10:41 AM
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to meet officals in Tehran
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 08:08 AM
IAF jets target Hezbollah military buildings in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 07:33 AM
UK airdrops 10 tons of food supplies into Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:38 AM
Blinken told Israel's Gallant that alternatives exist to Rafah invasion
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:02 AM
Alerts sound in Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 12:08 AM
Gunshot fired at house in Gush Etzion, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:32 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist squad in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 11:16 PM