Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha

Talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage and prisoner releases are moving ahead, and officials from Israel's Mossad spy agency remain in Doha for discussions, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

A small Mossad team was returning to Israel from Doha for consultations on developments in the talks, the source added.

Israel accused Hamas on Tuesday of posing "delusional" demands in indirect negotiations on a truce, in a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.