Protest leader: Netanyahu is causing Israel to crumble

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is causing the country to crumble, attorney Gonen Ben Yitzhak, from the "Crime Minister" movement told 103FM following protests outside Netanyahu's home in Caesarea.

After the demonstration and the arson that took place Saturday night at the entrance to the Prime Minister's Residence in Caesarea, attorney Ben Yitzhak, clarified: "No one had the intention of approaching, and certainly not breaking into, the Prime Minister's Residence."

Later, Ben Yitzhak referred to the current political situation in the shadow of the controversy of the haredi draft law: "The enemies of the State of Israel want to see the country crumble, and the one causing it to crumble it is Benjamin Netanyahu by continuing to wage war. There really is no war, he is dragging this war out. He is worried that groups in Israeli society will not enlist in the army."

Why are protests so important right now?

The former leader of the judicial reform protests made sure to mention the importance of the demonstrations at the present time by saying that: "I think that the State of Israel is deteriorating into a state of less democracy than it was because the police is controlled by [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir. In a democratic country, what citizens can do is go out and demonstrate."