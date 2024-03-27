Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jordanian anti-riot police use batons to push back protesters near Israeli embassy

By REUTERS

Jordanian anti-riot police beat and arrested dozens of demonstrators trying to march towards the heavily guarded Israeli embassy in the capital Amman, witnesses and residents said on Wednesday.

More than two thousand protesters gathered late on Tuesday, the third day of demonstrations which have been marred with clashes, after baton wielding police pushed back hundreds of angry crowds seeking to storm the embassy compound in the affluent Rabae district of Amman.

The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

Many demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the militant Islamist Hamas. Jordanian authorities are alarmed that Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza could broaden the popularity of the Hamas movement among many Jordanians.

"Oh Hamas...All of Jordan's people are behind you," the protesters chanted.

At least seven killed in Israeli strike on Southern Lebanon - report
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:12 AM
Gallant stressed in US visit the value of ties to Israeli security
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:03 AM
IDF forces in Jenin refugee camp, according to Palestinian report
By MAARIV
03/27/2024 01:23 AM
Yemen appoints Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:32 AM
Islamic State poses greatest security threat to Germany,
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 09:30 PM
German FM calls for unhindered flow of aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:30 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:18 PM
US bombs eastern Syria, killing seven soldiers, one civilian - report
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:16 PM
Ukraine replaces security council secretary as war drags on
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:32 PM
US imposes sanctions on Houthis, Hezbollah, Quds Force
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:21 PM
World Health Organization says staff member killed in Syria airstrike
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 04:15 PM
Antizionist Jewish group shares picture of bloody Star of David
By MICHAEL STARR
03/26/2024 03:34 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency claims to have fund to run until May
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:36 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked six ships in Gulf of Aden, Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 02:12 PM
Herzog: 'Everything begins and ends with Yahya Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2024 01:27 PM