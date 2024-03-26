Netanyahu rushes to get agreements on haredi draft as deadline looms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed between meetings with government officials and coalition members on Tuesday in an effort to reach agreements concerning a new law on the conscription of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) young men as a deadline set by the High Court of Justice was set to end on Wednesday.

Originally, the government was set to vote on a proposed decision to advance a new bill concerning the need to draft haredim into the IDF on Tuesday, but the vote was delayed indefinitely due to disagreement surrounding the details of the decision.

According to a draft of the decision, the bill will need to include annual enlistment quotas, which will “reflect a significant and gradual increase in the rate of enlistment” among Haredim compared to the current rate of enlistment.

The bill would also include “positive and negative financial incentives for meeting or not meeting the annual recruitment quotas.” The incentives would include limiting the financial support for haredi educational institutions.

The draft did not say when the negative financial incentives or sanctions would be implemented nor how they would be enforced. HAREDI PROTESTERS decry the draft in Jerusalem. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Across the board, everyone's unhappy

Members of both the coalition and opposition expressed outrage at the proposed decision on Monday and Tuesday, pushing the vote off.

In February, the High Court of Justice ordered the government to justify a June resolution instructing the IDF not to draft haredim despite an expiring law on the matter. The government has until Wednesday, March 26, to reply.

On Tuesday morning, the legal advisor to the Finance Ministry, Asi Messing, sent a letter to the legal advisor of the Prime Minister’s Office, Shlomit Barnea Farago, warning that the proposed outline for the law “essentially copies the same measures that were tried in the past and failed.”

Messing noted that the proposal - as well as several other laws being promoted by the government to increase the time non-haredim will have to serve in mandatory and reserve service - will have “far-reaching economic effects” both in terms of the economy and the national budget.

The advisor noted that if 10,000 yeshiva students were drafted, it would provide an NIS 190 million boost to the economy each month and a total of NIS 6.7 billion for the full 3-year military service of one recruitment cycle. In February, the IDF informed the Knesset that 66,000 yeshiva students received exemptions in the past year alone.

If 63,000 yeshiva students were drafted, the monthly benefit to the economy would jump to NIS 1.2 billion. Messing noted that since the haredi sector is growing rapidly, the benefits to the economy from drafting yeshiva students would also grow. He pointed out as well that drafting yeshiva students will also increase the chances that they join the workforce, leading to even more economic benefits and

The advisor added that the bill in its current form is unlikely to increase enlistment among Haredim, nor will it increase haredi participation in the workforce. He additionally noted that the quotas being mentioned would not help fill the manpower gap affecting the IDF.

Messing wrote that the only sanction mentioned in the bill concerned the budgets provided to yeshivas, which could easily be bypassed by raising the budgets in kind. The advisor stressed that only sanctions that affected the individuals dodging the draft would actually work.

Early on Tuesday morning, KAN Reshet Bet radio reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instructed his office not to cooperate with the prime minister on the draft law in its current form. Gallant’s office denied the report later in the day, adding that the defense minister has made his position on the issue of drafting haredim clear and that he will only support a proposal that receives the consent of all the parties in the coalition, including Benny Gantz’s National Unity party.

Gantz rejected the version of the bill reported on Monday, saying that he would resign from the government if such a bill was advanced.

Netanyahu met with the Attorney-General Baharav-Miara and Justice Minister Yariv Levin to work on a new proposal on Tuesday morning, with KAN reporting later in the day that Netanyahu was going to present a new version which would include a quota requiring 2,500 haredim to be drafted every year. The attorney general is reportedly demanding that the new version also include stricter financial punishments.

The haredi parties have demanded that the law not include specific quotas for haredi enlistment in the text of the law, instead allowing the defense minister to set the enlistment goals. The haredi parties also are opposed to limiting the number of yeshiva students who can receive exemptions from the draft.

Netanyahu met with leaders of the haredi parties on Tuesday evening, with the party members warning the prime minister that the current version of the bill was unacceptable to them and could force them to leave the government, according to KAN news.

During the meeting, United Torah Judaism warned that it would leave the government if the bill included financial sanctions and quotas, according to Ynet. The party denied that it made such a threat and added that such a scenario is unlikely at the moment.

According to KAN, the haredi parties told Netanyahu that his demands were against the coalition agreements he signed with them and that they would need to speak with the rabbinical councils that advise them. “If we come with such a proposal to the rabbis, there’s a concern that they’ll tell us to leave the government,” warned one party leader during the meeting.

According to the report, Netanyahu asked the haredi leaders to agree to have quotas determined by the government and not within the law so that the quotas could be changed in the future.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) stressed on Tuesday that the law “requires improvement.”

“Those who do not study and enter the workforce must enlist,” said Cohen. “This is more than half of haredi men. This is essential for the economy and will add tens of thousands of soldiers to the defense establishment in the coming years."

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) rejected complaints about the bill, accusing Gantz, Gallant, the attorney general, and the High Court of Justice of working together to overthrow the government. Karhi did not list the other Likud members and ministers who have also expressed staunch opposition to the bill.

Karhi insisted that instead of recruiting haredim, the IDF could just go and find everyone who had been exempted from reserve service and make them all return to service. The minister added that while it would be correct to recruit haredim who aren’t in yeshiva, there’s no need to do this soon.

Yuli Edelstein (Likud), the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, stressed that any bill concerning the draft of haredim would need to come before his committee, not just the government.

“To my great regret, I am starting to hear rumors that they are planning some kind of attempt to bypass the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee - apparently, we proved in the last year that we are not a rubber stamp for the government - and are planning all kinds of coalitional, factional committees, based on all kinds of precedents that existed around the conscription law,” said Edelstein during a meeting of his committee on Tuesday.

“Any attempt to bypass the Knesset's regulations and prevent the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee from handling the conscription law, if and when it comes, will be met with an appropriate response and I say this here and now before anyone embarks on this path, it will not be sympathetic to anyone who tries to do this.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich referred to the controversy surrounding the bill at Walla’s Economic Summit on Tuesday, saying “I think it's clear to everyone that what was is not what will be,” but adding that he was not trying to “earn political capital” or “hate or incite against anyone.”

Smotrich added that “there are many people in the haredi community who want” to draft as long as they are not forced to do so.

National Unity MK Orit Farkash Hacohen noted in a post on X that the reported conscription goal set by Netanyahu was identical to the goal set in 2011, a goal that was never fulfilled. Farkash Hacohen attached a link to the decision from 2011 in the post.

The “Brothers in Arms” protest group held a protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning at the time when the vote on the bill was supposed to take place, leading donkeys around and chanting “We are done being your donkeys, what was is not what will be.”

“"Without [enlistment] goals in the law, without real fines, without criminal sanctions, without defining who is haredi - the ‘evasion law’ is the continuation of the clearance sale of the State of Israel,” said Brothers in Arms. “Netanyahu continues to lie, but we have woken up and the streets will be filled with the people of Israel. The liberal public is not a beast of burden and its voice will be heard loud and clear: 75 years of inequality are over and what was is not what will be."

President Isaac Herzog referenced the controversy around the bill on Tuesday, saying “Since October 7, we have been in a state of emergency and we cannot be satisfied with just containing the differences between us but need to work for a real fix, to heal the divide, and to give hope. We learnt how much military and civil heroism there is among the people of Israel, now is the time to prove that heroism is to be together.”

Past failed attempts

The Knesset has tried repeatedly in the past two decades to pass laws that would increase enlistment among haredim.

In 2002, the Knesset passed the Tal Law, which established the requirements haredi yeshiva students would need to meet in order to receive an exemption from IDF service. The law was shot down by the High Court of Justice in 2012 as the court determined that it did not lead to an equal sharing of the burden of military service in Israeli society and violates the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

In 2014, the Knesset passed another law, which included quotas for the enlistment of haredim and criminal sanctions against those who evade service, as well as a limit on the number of yeshiva students who can receive full exemptions from military service. The law was amended in 2015 to have the quotas set by the government and not by law and extended the “grace period” in which exemptions could still be issued. The 2015 amendment was struck down by the High Court of Justice in 2017 for violating the principle of equality as it did not change the situation concerning the enlistment of haredim.