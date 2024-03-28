One seriously wounded, two lightly wounded in shooting in Jordan Valley

A report was received regarding a shooting towards a bus on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

After initial reports, Magen David Adom released the following report: At 07:04, a report was received at MDA's 101 hotline in the Gilboa area about a shooting at two vehicles on Road 90 near Al-Auja. MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to three injured: a 30-year-old man in moderate to serious condition with gunshot wounds to his limbs, a 21-year-old man in mild condition with a gunshot wound to his limbs and a 13-year-old boy in mild condition with from glass shrapnel wounds to the face. They referred the injured to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus.

The IDF later added that a terrorist shot in the direction of multiple vehicles near Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley division. It also announced that soldiers in the area arrived at the scene and began pursuing the terrorist.

Uriel Reins and Keren Gazit, members of Rescue Without Borders MDA's emergency response team for the Jordan Valley region, arrived at the scene and reported that medics were giving first aid in two locations, one near the entrance of the town of Naomi.

Rescue Without Borders also reported that two armored bullet-proof buses carrying students were hit, but no one inside was injured.

Later, emergency MDA medic Lital Kruwani arrived at the scene and gave her account of what happened.

"We were rushed to the entrance to Kibbutz Na'aran. We saw a vehicle with two men who were injured. According to them, when they passed near Al-Auja, they were shot at, and they continued driving until the entrance to Kibbutz Na'aran," she said.

"One wounded man, a man about 30 years old, was fully conscious with gunshot wounds to his lower limbs and a second man, 21 years old, with a gunshot wound On foot. We gave them life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital. The 30-year-old man's condition is moderate. MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment and refer him to the hospital for serious and minor injuries," Kruwani added.