IDF 'surgically removes' Hamas terrorists from Shifa Hospital and surrounding areas

The IDF and Shin Bet eliminated dozens of terrorists and uncovered weapons in al-Shifa Hospital, as well as surrounding areas over the past day, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The announcement said the combat teams of the 401st Brigade, the Nahal Brigade, and the 13th Fleet, under the command of the 162nd Division, conducted operations in the area of the hospital while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Over the last day, the fighters eliminated dozens of terrorists and located terrorist infrastructure and weapons inside and around the hospital. Since the beginning of operations in the hospital, hundreds of Hamas terrorists operating in the Gaza Strip have been arrested, and hundreds more have been killed.

Additionally, IDF and Shin Bet forces led by the 98th division continued fighting in the Al Amal and Al Qarara areas. Over the last day, the forces eliminated terrorists and found weapons in the area.

The fighters of the 7th Brigade Combat Team eliminated three terrorists over the last day as well. An IDF aircraft also attacked and killed two more terrorists armed with RPGs, who approached the combat team. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, Mach 27, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Combat teams from the Commando Brigade and the Givat Brigade also operated in the Al Amal area in Khan Yunis. The fighters eliminated several terrorists in cooperation with the Air Force. During a raid on terrorist infrastructure in the area, the soldiers located weapons, including ammunition, launchers, Kalashnikov rifles, weapons, and grenades.

Air support eliminates targets all over Central Gaza

Air Force aircraft attacked dozens of additional targets in support of ground forces, including tunnels, military buildings, armed terrorists, and other terrorist infrastructures.

In the center of the strip, the Nahal Brigade eliminated multiple terrorists over the last day as well. In one instance, a terrorist approached the soldiers but was quickly eliminated by an aircraft strike.