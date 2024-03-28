Emergency room encounter: Hamas terrorists open fire from with Al-Shifa Hospital

Hamas terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from within the emergency room unit of the al-Shifa Hospital, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The firefight occurred amid the ongoing operational activity in the Shifa Hospital and surrounding area. Soldiers from the 401st Brigade, Nahal Brigade, and Navy Seal Unit Shayetet 13 killed the terrorists while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment in the hospital, the IDF said.

Amid the firefights, IDF troops evacuated civilians, patients, and medical teams to alternative medical facilities that the IDF set up in the area to enable proper medical treatment to continue.

Approximately 200 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital, and hundreds more have been arrested since the start of operations in al-Shifa Hospital.

Separately, soldiers from the Commando Brigade struck terrorist infrastructures that contained weapons in the Al-Amal and Al-Qarara areas. The troops also found explosive devices and mortar shells. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Airstrikes in Gaza eliminate terrorists attempting to attack IDF

Soldiers from the Givati Brigade detected two Hamas terrorists adjacent to their location. In response, an IDF aircraft struck the two terrorists, killing them. Afterward, the soldiers scanned the area and discovered multiple explosive devices.

Over the past day, additional IDF aircraft have struck multiple targets through the central Gaza Strip, including terror tunnels and rocket launchers, the IDF said.

Soldiers from the Nahal Brigade also continued to operate in the central Gaza Strip. during their operations, the soldiers detected a terrorist cell, which was promptly eliminated by IDF aircraft.