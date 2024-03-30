IDF, Hezbollah exchange strikes along Israel-Lebanon border - report

Hezbollah claimed to have struck Israel's Ramim ridge, near the Lebanese border, on Saturday morning after Lebanese media reported that the IDF carried out three strikes in the southern village of Taybeh.

Lebanon's National News Agency further reported that Israeli drones were observed flying over the Iqlim al-Tuffah and Nabatieh regions.

An Israeli strike on Saturday hit a vehicle carrying United Nations observers outside the southern Lebanese border town of Rmeish, two security sources told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the UN peacekeeper mission in southern Lebanon UNIFIL, which accompanies technical observers monitoring the Blue Line, which delineates the border between Lebanon and Israel.