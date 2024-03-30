US State Department welcomes PA cabinet nominations: 'A revitalized PA is essential'

The State Department said it welcomed the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority Cabinet, a spokesperson said on Friday.

“The United States looks forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and will be engaging this new government to deliver on credible reforms,” the State Department said.

Last week Biden administration officials maintained they will reserve judgements on new PA members until they see what actions the government takes.

“A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region,” according to the State Department.