Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US State Department welcomes PA cabinet nominations: 'A revitalized PA is essential'

By HANNAH SARISOHN

The State Department said it welcomed the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority Cabinet, a spokesperson said on Friday. 

“The United States looks forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and will be engaging this new government to deliver on credible reforms,” the State Department said. 

Last week Biden administration officials maintained they will reserve judgements on new PA members until they see what actions the government takes. 

“A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region,” according to the State Department. 

Jordan says Gaza 'famine' can be tackled fast if Israel opens crossings
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 06:20 PM
IDF attacks three Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 04:40 PM
Three security guards wounded during fight at Rambam Hospital
By ELI ASHKENAZI
03/30/2024 04:30 PM
Hamas rejects hostage deal without full Israeli withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 04:01 PM
Israel Police probe case of bruised toddler with drugs in his system
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 11:34 AM
Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into wall on Danube in Austria, injuring 11
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 11:26 AM
US-Israeli talks on Rafah could happen on Monday in DC - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 02:01 AM
US says it welcomes nomination of new Palestinian Authority cabinet
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 01:24 AM
UN reports extreme case of hunger in Sudan
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 12:59 AM
US announces new visa restrictions for current, former Syrian officials
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 10:50 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:47 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 06:10 PM
Russia remands journalist in custody for links to Navalny group
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:07 PM
Moscow court puts ninth attack suspect under pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 PM
Independence Day fly over canceled due to the need focus on the war
By MAARIV
03/29/2024 04:44 PM