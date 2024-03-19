Gallant, Gantz at odds with Netanyahu over PA guarding humanitarian aid

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was as opposed to Palestinian Authority intervention in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including with respect to guarding the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In public and private appearances from November through sometime in January, he repeatedly emphasized that the PA was categorically part of the problem and could not be part of the solution, whether in a broad or limited way.

The Jerusalem Post understands that all of this has radically changed. Gallant, The Post understands, has now united with National Unity party leader Benny Gantz and the IDF to support having around 7,000 Palestinian Authority/Fatah-affiliated Gazans combined into a new sort of police force to supervise the delivery of humanitarian aid and maybe more.

Gallant had hoped, along with the Shin Bet and the IDF, that local Gazan clans would be able to take on the management of Gaza from Hamas.

Serious attempts were made to facilitate such a solution for multiple months.

However, The Post understands that these attempts have failed miserably.

Hamas reportedly behind assassinations of Gazan clans

Part of the problem is that the reports of local Gazan clan leaders being assassinated by Hamas are true, and causing a chilling effect of any idea of working together with Israel or even the international community in any area Hamas opposes.

Another part is that it turned out that even if Hamas had not carried out those assassinations, the number of truly independent Gazan clans is minuscule, with almost every clan being connected either to Hamas or Fatah. Only as part of a larger group, in this case Fatah, could a new force for securing aid potentially survive Hamas's ferocious attacks.

This is because as badly as Israel wants to get Hamas out of the business of controlling food distribution, the terror group wants to maintain its control even more.

For Israel, getting Hamas out of the circle of control of food distribution is a strategic necessity to have a chance of eventually achieving the long-term goal of fully toppling the terror group and preventing the terror group from returning to retake control of Gaza later.

For Hamas, remaining in control of food distribution is a matter of survival as an organization. There is no risk too big for it to take and no one too important to kill to maintain that monopoly.

This means that Hamas is more afraid of Israel giving Fatah control of food deliveries than it is of the entire Israeli air force and tank and artillery corps, sources say.

The good news for the terror group is that all Hamas needs to do going forward is to prevent or slow down attempts to deliver food without its involvement. This can lead to additional global alarms of famine, and Israel will have "lost" even if it is succeeding tactically part of the time.

In contrast, sources say Israel needs to succeed dramatically at getting food to Palestinian civilians in sufficient volume that the "famine" allegations disappear, or it "loses" even if it is "winning" tactically.

IDF moving in humanitarian aid

For example, the IDF has managed to move many trucks through Gaza to Palestinian civilians without Hamas interventions. But three incidents in which Hamas and other Gazans managed to intervene, leading to the deaths of large numbers of the same Palestinian civilians who the aid is earmarked for, have convinced much of the world that the IDF cannot handle the job.

Put simply they say: if the IDF being "successful" leads to Palestinian civilians dying, they do not care if Hamas is the cause, they only care that it is not working.

Another part of the plan is to eventually close all of the crossings between Israel and Gaza to completely cut the umbilical cord between the two areas on land. This would result in Gaza eventually receiving aid or trading exclusively through Egypt at the Rafah crossing or through maritime channels, where Israel will inspect deliveries before they arrive in Gaza.

The Post understands that Gallant believes that during the last two months approximately, Gaza has fallen into chaos in areas where the IDF had heroically taken operational control because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is more afraid of attacks from political party rivals Betzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir than he is of the chaos and consequential criticism globally.

Further, sources say Gallant is convinced that absent a shift toward including Fatah in aspects of the Gaza situation, Israel will end up stuck running Gaza no matter how much it says it does not want this. Turkish aid shipments arrive in the Gaza Strip at Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and southern Gaza Strip July 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

He has been convinced by heightened criticism from the US and EU allies and the realization that other than Fatah stepping into police the aid, the only remaining alternative is Israel policing the aid and continued intermittent disastrous incidents of Palestinian civilians being shot or run over by trucks, with Israel being blamed (however unfairly).

Gantz's stance on PA relations

Although Gantz has been careful not to publicly support the PA or Fatah, it has been well-known for years that he has tried to boost the PA, including by meeting with PA President Mahmoud Abbas when he was defense minister.

The IDF was never as opposed to the PA in the first place but had been open to local Gazans taking over from Hamas if it was achievable. Given that the IDF also believes this alternative plan failed, sources say it is also pushing hard behind the scenes for Fatah to handle delivering the humanitarian aid.

This leaves Gallant, Gantz, and the IDF in a new alliance versus Netanyahu in the war cabinet.

The Post understands that this gulf on a major policy issue did not develop this week but has been burning for several weeks or more and is closer to breaking out into an open verbal war, such as past declarations by Gallant, Gantz, and the IDF about the need for Haredim to do IDF or national service—against Netanyahu's preference to grant them an exemption or to defer the issue indefinitely.

Further, sources say that by delaying allowing Fatah to handle food security, Netanyahu is giving up a major card that Israel could have used to pressure Hamas in hostage negotiations as well as to gain more slack from the US and the EU regarding "Day After" Gaza plans and for invading Rafah.

Gallant's shifting support?

It even appears that Gallant is moving, along with Gantz and the IDF, toward supporting the PA to run aspects of internal management of Gaza (there is still a hope of the US, Egypt, the UAE, and others being involved also and of reforming the PA), even if he continues to oppose giving the PA formal statehood. Opposing Palestinian statehood is important for Gallant because it permits the IDF freedom to continue to act as needed within Gaza to prevent terror and rocket attacks as well as to maintain a border security corridor that will better thwart future attempted October 7-style massacres of Israelis.

Gallant's and, to some extent, the IDF's significant shift toward Gantz on this issue and away from Netanyahu could be decisive in shaping Gaza's future and a variety of related issues in the region.

Netanyahu's spokesman had not responded at press time regarding this narrative nor regarding how he thought Israel could find a third party besides Fatah to manage the security aid and Gaza, given the alleged failure of the local Gazan tribes model - to avoid Jerusalem being stuck managing Gaza indefinitely.