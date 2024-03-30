Israeli delegation heads for Egypt on Sunday to hear new hostage deal - report

An Israeli delegation will leave for Egypt on Sunday as part of hostage negotiations, where a new framework will be presented, KAN reported on Saturday evening.

The US, Egypt, and Qatar will meet in the coming days, possibly on Sunday, to discuss the developing framework to advance a hostage deal.

An Israeli source told KAN that this initiative is significant given the stalled talks, saying, "we are approaching the 'money time' of the negotiations."

The main point of contention in past talks has been the issue of Gazans returning to the northern region of the Gaza Strip and Israeli military presence. In past talks, Hamas insisted that IDF troops depart the area, while Israel refuses to do so, KAN noted.

