Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli delegation heads for Egypt on Sunday to hear new hostage deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israeli delegation will leave for Egypt on Sunday as part of hostage negotiations, where a new framework will be presented, KAN reported on Saturday evening.

The US, Egypt, and Qatar will meet in the coming days, possibly on Sunday, to discuss the developing framework to advance a hostage deal. 

An Israeli source told KAN that this initiative is significant given the stalled talks, saying, "we are approaching the 'money time' of the negotiations."

The main point of contention in past talks has been the issue of Gazans returning to the northern region of the Gaza Strip and Israeli military presence. In past talks, Hamas insisted that IDF troops depart the area, while Israel refuses to do so, KAN noted.

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
State Dept welcomes PA cabinet nominations
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/30/2024 06:25 PM
Jordan says Gaza 'famine' can be tackled fast if Israel opens crossings
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 06:20 PM
IDF attacks three Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 04:40 PM
Three security guards wounded during fight at Rambam Hospital
By ELI ASHKENAZI
03/30/2024 04:30 PM
Hamas rejects hostage deal without full Israeli withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 04:01 PM
Israel Police probe case of bruised toddler with drugs in his system
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 11:34 AM
Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into wall on Danube in Austria, injuring 11
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 11:26 AM
US-Israeli talks on Rafah could happen on Monday in DC - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/30/2024 02:01 AM
US says it welcomes nomination of new Palestinian Authority cabinet
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 01:24 AM
UN reports extreme case of hunger in Sudan
By REUTERS
03/30/2024 12:59 AM
US announces new visa restrictions for current, former Syrian officials
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 10:50 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:47 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/29/2024 06:10 PM
Russia remands journalist in custody for links to Navalny group
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 06:07 PM
Moscow court puts ninth attack suspect under pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
03/29/2024 05:31 PM