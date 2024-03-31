Netanyahu: Elections will set Israel back to before Gaza war

Holding an election will set Israel back by "months," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Sunday evening press conference in reaction to recent calls by hostage families for him to step down.

"The elections will paralyze Israel, and Hamas will be the first to congratulate [the new prime minister.]"

Netanyahu stressed that he is making the utmost effort to retrieve all the remaining hostages in Gaza, saying that he is "interested in succeeding, not appear as if I am only trying."

"Anyone who is saying that I am not doing everything possible to bring the hostages home is wrong and misleading," the prime minister added.

Netanyahu on ultra-Orthodox draft: We must promote equality in sharing the burden

Amid ongoing efforts to solve the IDF ultra-Orthodox draft crisis, Netanyahu said that Israel "must work to advance equality in sharing the burden." He also said that the haredim should not be coerced into being drafted, saying that "we have tried it before, and it did not go well."

"I believe we can [reach a solution], and it can be done in good spirits and with a broad consensus.

This is a developing story.