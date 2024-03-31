Jerusalem Post
Turkey opposition leads in Istanbul local vote, initial results show

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 31, 2024 22:50

Ekrem Imamoglu, incumbent mayor and the candidate from Turkey's main opposition party CHP, was leading in mayoral elections in the country's largest city Istanbul, NTV and other broadcasters said on Sunday based on partial official vote counts.

NTV said Imamoglu had 49.09% with 3.67% of ballot boxes opened. Murat Kurum, the candidate from President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, which rules nationally, had 42.83%.

Responding to the election results, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X: "Defeat for Erdogan's candidates in the local elections in Turkey. Congratulations to the winners," calling the results "a clear message to Erdogan - the incitement against Israel is no longer working, look for another horse."

