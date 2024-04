In a press release announced yesterday (Monday), the Jewish Agency for Israel’s CEO and director-general Amira Ahronoviz stated that she would leave her position in six months.

After three decades at the organization and multiple titles, Ahronovitz was appointed five years ago as the CEO. She was also the first woman to lead the organization.

The Jewish Agency has announced they are searching for her replacement while accrediting Ahronovitz’s “remarkable leadership.”