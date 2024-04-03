Jerusalem Post
IDF arrests 20 wanted persons in the West Bank Wednesday overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

20 wanted persons were arrested Wednesday overnight by the security forces throughout the West Bank, Israeli media reported. During the operation, the fighters destroyed 13 explosive devices and confiscated weapons and tens of thousands of shekels intended for terrorist activities.

The wanted persons who were arrested, as well as the confiscated weapons, were transferred to security forces for further processing. During the night's activity, no soldiers were wounded.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,700 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, approximately 1,600 of whom are associated with Hamas.

 


