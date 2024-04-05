'Netanyahu's trap': Iran says US warned it not to target American facilities

An Iranian official said on Friday that Washington had warned Tehran not to attack US facilities after Iran had told it not to fall into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "trap."

"In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns US leadership not to get dragged in Netanyahu's trap for US: Stay away so you won't get hurt. In response US asked Iran not to target American facilities," Iranian presidential aide Mohammad Jamshidi said on X on Friday.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, said in a statement published by Iranian news agencies, “The malicious Zionist entity will receive its punishment at the hands of our brave men. We will make the Zionists regret the crime of attacking the Iranian consulate in Damascus and others like it,” The Media Line reported on Tuesday.

US denies involvement in Damascus strike

The US told Iran that it "had no involvement" or advanced knowledge of an Israeli strike on a diplomatic compound in Syria, Axios reported on Monday, citing a US official. An ambulance is parked outside the Iranian embassy after a suspected Israeli strike on Monday on Iran's consulate, which Iran said had killed seven military personnel Damascus, Syria April 2, 2024. (credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS)

A spokesperson for the National Security Council also told the news website that there was no American involvement in the alleged Israeli strike and that they "did not know about it ahead of time." A senior US official said The United States notified Iran of this clarification.

The report claims that the Biden administration could be concerned that the alleged Israeli strike could lead to an escalation of conflict in the region, as well as provoke Iranian attacks against US forces.