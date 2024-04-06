Toddler in critical condition after being left in car in Ashdod

A three-year-old toddler was found forgotten in Ashdod inside a car, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

After receiving a report that the boy had been missing for several hours, police began at 15:00 to scan the reported area in Ashdod.

The police found the boy locked inside a parked car. Once rescued, they discovered he was unconscious and suffered from a heat stroke, he was subsequently evacuated to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.

The police also reported that they are investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

This is a developing story