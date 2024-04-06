Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Toddler in critical condition after being left in car in Ashdod

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 18:21

A three-year-old toddler was found forgotten in Ashdod inside a car, Israeli media reported on Saturday. 

After receiving a report that the boy had been missing for several hours, police began at 15:00 to scan the reported area in Ashdod.

The police found the boy locked inside a parked car. Once rescued, they discovered he was unconscious and suffered from a heat stroke, he was subsequently evacuated to Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.

The police also reported that they are investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

This is a developing story

Israeli forces operate in West Bank, make arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:50 PM
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 04:25 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM
Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:55 AM
Earthquake aftershock felt in New York City
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:33 AM
Suspected Attempted Attack on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 12:14 AM
Biden warns Netanyahu of less support if direction doesn't change in war
By BARAK RAVID
04/06/2024 12:08 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Tonga Islands
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 12:00 AM