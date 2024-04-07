Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after drone downed - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 7, 2024 01:43

The IDF struck sites near Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon early Sunday morning, just hours after an IDF drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile in Lebanon, according to Lebanese reports.

On Saturday night, the IDF said a drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile and fell in Lebanon. Hezbollah took responsibility for the incident, saying it shot down the drone.

In February, the IDF struck sites used by Hezbollah's aerial defense array in the Beqaa Valley after an IDF Hermes 450 drone was downed by surface-to-air missiles over Lebanon.

