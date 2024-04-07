IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after drone downed - report

The IDF struck sites near Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon early Sunday morning, just hours after an IDF drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile in Lebanon, according to Lebanese reports.

الطيران الإسرائيلي ينفذ عدة غارات على منطقة بعلبك وضواحيها شرقي #لبنان pic.twitter.com/yDbZHAgeZc — حسين مرتضى Hussein Mortada (@HoseinMortada) April 6, 2024

On Saturday night, the IDF said a drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile and fell in Lebanon. Hezbollah took responsibility for the incident, saying it shot down the drone.

مشـهد متداول عن العـ دوان على بعلبك pic.twitter.com/updCdG515G — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) April 6, 2024

In February, the IDF struck sites used by Hezbollah's aerial defense array in the Beqaa Valley after an IDF Hermes 450 drone was downed by surface-to-air missiles over Lebanon.