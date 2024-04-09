Liberman calls to establish a state committee to investigate October 7

Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, MK Avigdor Liberman, called to establish a state committee that will inquire into the October 7 failures in a post published on X on Tuesday.

"A state commission of inquiry must be established immediately to investigate the failure of October 7," Liberman wrote. "Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of his government continue to try to escape responsibility for the terrible disaster and the conception that led to it and are simply biding their time.

"The senior officers in the IDF who announced a few days before the outbreak of the war that Hamas was deterred and not interested in escalation continue to engage in new appointments to the security system and, even worse, appoint inspectors on behalf of those who are supposed to check their own failures.

"In light of all the developments, there is no escape; an investigative committee should be established now.The next failure must be prevented," he concluded.