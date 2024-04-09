Israel's newly operational 'C-Dome' Defense System completes first successful interception

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 9, 2024 17:36
Israel completes successful operation of 'Sa'ar 6' missile (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

For the first time, the IDF completed a successful operational interception carried out by the newly operational "C-Dome" Defense System from a Sa'ar 6-class corvette, the military said on Tuesday. 

At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, sirens sounded in Eilat and the Eilot region after a UAV infiltrated into Israeli territory. The drone, which had crossed from the East into the Gulf of Eilat area, was subsequently intercepted by the Sa'ar 6-class corvette missile ship, according to the IDF. 

IDF ships deployed in Red Sea since outset of war

The military added that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, IDF missile ships, among which was the Sa'ar 6-class corvette, had been deployed in the Red Sea area. 

IDF archive footage of the ''C-Dome'' Defense System. (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday that the radar MF-Star of its production, installed on the Sa’ar 6 ship, had identified the threat and directed the interceptor. 



