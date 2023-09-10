IDF commander presented as Hitler online

Hostility towards Yehuda Fox, commander of the IDF Central Command, has been escalating in the past few weeks. A fake X (formerly Twitter) account shared a cropped photo of Fox last week, portrayed as Adolf Hitler, accompanied by swastikas and the Nazi flag.

The user on X, named ELLA LEVI posted the manipulated photo of the commander, captioning it, "Yehuda Fox acts like a dictator, using oppressive measures to silence his critics,” according to a report by N12. The tweet has since been deleted.

Coalition lawmakers routinely criticize IDF general

Several coalition MKs have recently criticized Fox. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized Likud MK Avichay Buaron at the beginning of August after the latter accused the senior IDF general of valuing Palestinians over Israelis.

The comments were made following a terrorist attack in Ma'aleh Adumim.

"Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox is a professional officer [who] dedicates his life to the defense of the people of Israel," Gallant said over X.

Halevi added, "Under his command, the commanders and soldiers work day and night to ensure the safety of all residents of the West Bank. Any statement that impugns his considerations and his commitment to the security of Israel's citizens has no merit and deserves all condemnation."

MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit) criticized the general late after a terror attack in Huwara claimed two Israeli lives. Fox “does not know how to distinguish between Jews and terrorists,” she told Radio 104.5 in an emotional interview on August 20. He can’t discern “between Jews who are rooted to the land and who are not ready to give it up to terrorists and murderers,” she said.