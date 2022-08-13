The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Orthodox Jewish man stabbed in the face by coworker in Montreal - report

The victim survived and is in stable condition, but had a laceration on his right eye, for which he received stitches.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2022 00:58
Montreal Police patrol car (photo credit: JONALONGNOSE/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Montreal Police patrol car
(photo credit: JONALONGNOSE/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed in the face with a pair of scissors in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, CTV News Montreal reported.

According to StopAntisemitism.org, the man, who is 24 years old, was attacked outside of a kosher meat processing plant.

The assailant was a Lebanese immigrant who was recently employed at the plant, according to the organization.

According to the CTV News report, the victim and the attacker are coworkers.

The victim survived and is in stable condition, but had a laceration on his right eye, for which he received stitches, according to StopAntisemitism.

Antisemitism in Canada

“We think the tools are there, but it's going to take regulation and legislation from the government of Canada.”

Marvin Rotrand, Director, B'nai Brith Canada

CTV News noted that the Jewish group B'nai Brith found that in 2021, Canada saw the highest number of antisemitic incidents since the group began tracking the data in 1982.

CTV quoted former Montreal city councilor and director of B'nai Brith Canada Marvin Rotrand as saying that Canadian authorities must have a "better understanding" of antisemitism and that the country needs to pressure social media platforms to remove hateful content.

"We think the tools are there, but it's going to take regulation and legislation from the government of Canada," Rotrand told CTV.



