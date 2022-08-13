Orthodox Jewish man stabbed in the face by coworker in Montreal - report

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed in the face with a pair of scissors in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, CTV News Montreal reported.

According to StopAntisemitism.org, the man, who is 24 years old, was attacked outside of a kosher meat processing plant.

The assailant was a Lebanese immigrant who was recently employed at the plant, according to the organization.

According to the CTV News report, the victim and the attacker are coworkers.

The victim survived and is in stable condition, but had a laceration on his right eye, for which he received stitches, according to StopAntisemitism.

GRAPHIC VIOLENCE WARNING - Jewish man stabbed in Montreal yesterday.An Orthodox Jewish man is brutally attacked with a pair of scissors, stabbed in what appears to be the face/neck area. The attacker has been arrested and the victim thankfully is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/X5nivsOawU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 12, 2022

Antisemitism in Canada

CTV News noted that the Jewish group B'nai Brith found that in 2021, Canada saw the highest number of antisemitic incidents since the group began tracking the data in 1982.

CTV quoted former Montreal city councilor and director of B'nai Brith Canada Marvin Rotrand as saying that Canadian authorities must have a "better understanding" of antisemitism and that the country needs to pressure social media platforms to remove hateful content.

"We think the tools are there, but it's going to take regulation and legislation from the government of Canada," Rotrand told CTV.