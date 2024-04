IDF soldiers operated on Friday night and early Saturday morning throughout the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

The soldiers searched the homes of residents in the al-Arub camp, north of Hebron and in Qalqilya.

In addition, the IDF reportedly made arrests while operating in the town of Idna, west of Hebron, and the town of al-Samo, south of Hebron.

