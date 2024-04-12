IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who took control of aid trucks in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Security personnel guard trucks carrying aid as they arrive in Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip January 17, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO)
Security personnel guard trucks carrying aid as they arrive in Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip January 17, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM/FILE PHOTO)

In a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation on Thursday, an IAF aircraft eliminated Hamas military operative Ridwan Mohammed Abdallah Ridwan, who was responsible for Hamas' internal security operations in Jabalia, the IDF said on Friday morning. 

Ridwan's role in the terrorist organization included giving orders to Hamas operatives, where he would direct armed terrorists to take control of humanitarian aid trucks that were located in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, "his elimination degrades Hamas' capabilities to attack and take control of humanitarian aid in the area of Jabalia," located in Northern Gaza. 

Another Hamas terrorist, identified as Hamed Muhammad Ali Ahmed, was also eliminated by the IDF.

Ahmed was a Hamas military commander responsible for internal security operations in the same area of Jabalia. 

IDF operating in the Gaza Strip on April 11, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF operating in the Gaza Strip on April 11, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Further IDF attacks that took place since Thursday

The IDF reported that on Thursday, they successfully hit numerous other terrorists in both ground and aerial strikes. In these attacks, underground launch posts and a number of ready-to-fire launchers were also hit.

Additionally, a targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure resulted in the ability to locate military equipment that belonged to the Islamic Jihad. 

The IDF said that fighter jets have struck over 60 terror targets in the area of the Gaza Strip, including underground launch posts and terrorist infrastructure. 



