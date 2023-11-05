Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency first responder service, criticized the United Nations on X, formerly Twitter, for condemning Israeli strikes in Gaza instead of condemning Hamas’s murder of Israelis.

In the posts, MDA called out the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for refusing to acknowledge the horror of the Hamas terrorist organization’s October 7 massacre in which at least 1,400 Israelis were murdered and over 240 were taken hostage.

MDA’s tweets particularly noted Hamas’s deliberate targeting of its first responders during the Hamas attacks.

Our paramedics’ bodies were found with their medical gloves still on, murdered by Hamas in the midst of treating the wounded.Our ambulance drivers were executed in cold blood while sitting in the drivers’ seats.@antonioguterres — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 4, 2023

“Our paramedics’ bodies were found with their medical gloves still on, murdered by Hamas in the midst of treating the wounded. Our ambulance drivers were executed in cold blood while sitting in the drivers’ seats,” one post stated.

“Our ambulances were intentionally torched and blown up by Hamas terrorists to prevent any attempt to save victims. Why are these deliberate attacks on Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross, not worthy of your “horror”?

MDA also posted photos and videos of its ambulances that were burned and riddled with bullet holes. One video, which was taken by Hamas terrorists themselves during the attack, shows them shooting out the tires of an MDA ambulance at Kibbutz Sufa. Advertisement

Antonio Guterres condemned Israel for striking an ambulance in Gaza that the IDF stated was carrying Hamas terrorists and weapons. Guterres has expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza and has called Israel’s war with Hamas a disproportionate response.

UN blames Israel for war

“It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum,” the secretary-general said at a UN Security Council meeting regarding the Israel-Hamas war in October.

“The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation,” Guterres stated. "They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence, their economy stifled, their people displaced, and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing."

He did admit that “the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas," but then said that "those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”