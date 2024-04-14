Jerusalem Post
Gallant: 'All of the world tonight saw what Iran is'

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 07:30

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, at around 7:00 a.m., said, "All of the world tonight saw what Iran is. The preventing of the attack was impressive and led to very minimal impacts. We are on guard and ready for every scenario."

"Together with US and other allies' partnership we succeeded in keeping a small impact in the territory of the State of Israel, an impressive accomplishment in which the IDF excelled."

Gallant noted that the attack came from 1,500 kilometers away, including attempts to use all of Iran's proxies against Israel.

He said that the battle was not over but that the most significant wave of Iranian attacks had been stopped.

