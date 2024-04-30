No casualties reported following Houthi attack on Greece-owned vessel in Red Sea

Following a Tuesday overnight Houthi attack into the Red Sea where three anti-ship ballistic missiles and three UAVs were fired from Yemen towards a Greece-owned vessel, there have been no initial signs of casualties and injures, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday morning.

Additionally, CENTCOM forces were able to successfully destroy another Houthi UAV that was on a flight path towards USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon in the Red Sea. It was also reported that there were no casualties or damages to the merchant vessels from the attack.