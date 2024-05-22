Irish foreign minister: Recognition of Palestinian state is based on 1967 borders

Irish foreign minister Micheal Martin announced that the Palestinian state Ireland will recognize on May 28 will be based on the 1967 borders, Reuters published Wednesday.

"When we recognise a state, we don't recognise the government of the day, we recognise the state in terms of a permanent population of people in terms of defined borders, and in this case it's the 1967 borders," Martin told RTE radio.

That is "a defined territory involving Gaza, the West Bank and ... a capital of both an Israeli state and a Palestinian state in Jerusalem," he said, adding that formal recognition would take place on May 28.