IDF names three soldiers who were killed Wednesday morning in northern Gaza

The IDF published the names of three soldiers who were killed Wednesday morning in the northern Gaza Strip.

IDF Sergeant Yisrael Yudkin was killed early Wednesday morning in the northern Gaza Strip. Five other soldiers were wounded, including two in serious condition.

Yudkin was from Kfar Chabad and served in the 97th Battalion (Netzah Yehuda), which operated near Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. He served as a combat officer also in the Kfir Brigade.

IDF St.-Sgt.-Maj. Gideon Chay DeRowe, 33 from Tel Aviv, was a soldier in the Yahalom Unit, also fell in battle in northern Gaza.

St.-Sgt. Eliyahu Haim Emsallem, 21, from Ra'anana, was a soldier in the 97th Battalion and in the Kafir Brigade.

The battalion was in the Beit Hanoun to uncover tunnel shafts, explosive devices, and sniper activity of Hamas terrorists in the area between civilian houses and the security area in front of the border fence with Israel.

An IAF helicopter evacuated the five wounded to Blinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.