Lapid: Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization helps Israel with central strategic problems

Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization would help the county with the six major strategic challenges it faces today, Opposition Leader Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.

These challenges include the war with Gaza, the situation in the North, the hostage crisis, its relations with the rest of the world, and with the Hague, he said.

Despite the benefit to Israel from this normalization, Israel will not go along with normalization because it would mean that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would need to agree to a Palestinian state at some point in the future, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will not allow this, he added.