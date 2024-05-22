Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lapid: Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization helps Israel with central strategic problems

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization would help the county with the six major strategic challenges it faces today, Opposition Leader Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid said on Wednesday. 

These challenges include the war with Gaza, the situation in the North, the hostage crisis, its relations with the rest of the world, and with the Hague, he said.

Despite the benefit to Israel from this normalization, Israel will not go along with normalization because it would mean that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would need to agree to a Palestinian state at some point in the future, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will not allow this, he added.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Russian speaker passes Putin's message to Iranian leadership
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 04:43 PM
Palestinian state should be realized through diplomacy, Biden believes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 04:16 PM
Berlin says on Palestine recognition: No two-states without dialog
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 03:29 PM
Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state is based on 1967 borders
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 03:22 PM
Rishi Sunak says UK general election would be held in second half year
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 02:27 PM
Two people stopped in Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 02:25 PM
IDF targets Hamas compound located in a UNRWA school in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 12:28 PM
Palestinian Authority, Hamas welcome European nations' state recognition
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 11:44 AM
Germany's AfD top candidate in EU vote stops halts appearances
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 11:37 AM
Ismail Haniyeh arrives in Tehran for Raisi's funeral - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 08:34 AM
Russian response to French troops in Ukraine will not be just political
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:28 AM
Only 30-35% of Hamas terrorists have been eliminated - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 07:23 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 07:05 AM
Norway to comply with ICC arrest warrants on Netanyahu and Gallant
By WALLA!
05/22/2024 05:24 AM
IDF launches new wave of airstrikes on Rafah - Palestinian report
By MAARIV
05/22/2024 01:41 AM