Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Countries that unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood are rewarding terror given that 80 percent of the Palestinian people support Hamas’s October 7 attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“This evil must not be given a country,” Netanyahu said in a short video message. He spoke hours after Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced recognition of Palestinian statehood, a step that became official on May 28.
"The intention of several European countries to recognize a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism,” Netanyahu said.
“This will be a terrorist state, it will try to repeatedly carry out the massacre of October 7, and we will not agree to that,” he stated.
“A prize for terrorism will not bring peace - and it will not stop us from defeating Hamas either,” Netanyahu said.


