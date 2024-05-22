Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country

Countries that unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood are rewarding terror given that 80 percent of the Palestinian people support Hamas’s October 7 attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “This evil must not be given a country,” Netanyahu said in a short video message. He spoke hours after Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced recognition of Palestinian statehood, a step that became official on May 28.

"The intention of several European countries to recognize a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism,” Netanyahu said.“This will be a terrorist state, it will try to repeatedly carry out the massacre of October 7, and we will not agree to that,” he stated.“A prize for terrorism will not bring peace - and it will not stop us from defeating Hamas either,” Netanyahu said.