Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US has ongoing conversation with Israel over weapons use, Blinken says

By REUTERS

The Biden administration remains concerned about Israel's possible use of heavy bombs against civilians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and is in contact with Israel about it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden's administration said this month that it had reviewed the delivery of weapons that Israel might use for a major invasion of Rafah.

"We have an ongoing conversation with Israel about this and about our concerns about the use of these particular weapons in that particular way in that particular place. And those concerns remain," Blinken told a House of Representatives hearing.

Israel, a major recipient of US military assistance for decades, is still due to get billions of dollars of US weaponry.

"The other assistance that we've been providing for Israel's defense continues and will continue because, again, the president is determined that Israel have what it needs to defend itself," Blinken told the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing.



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:58 PM
Poland says it backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 07:35 PM
Netanyahu: Palestinian evil must not be given to a country
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/22/2024 06:46 PM
EU countries agree to add 10 new subjects added to Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:41 PM
Islamic State claims attack on vehicle in Iraq which killed soldier
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:29 PM
Pennsylvania workplace shooting leaves two dead outside of Philadelphia
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:27 PM
Blinken says US-Saudi pacts could be 'weeks away' from completion
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 06:24 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi addresses reservists in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 06:03 PM
Lapid: Israel agreeing to Saudi normalization helps Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 04:54 PM
Russian speaker passes Putin's message to Iranian leadership
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 04:43 PM
Berlin says on Palestine recognition: No two-states without dialog
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 03:29 PM
Irish FM: Recognition of Palestinian state is based on 1967 borders
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 03:22 PM
Rishi Sunak says UK general election would be held in second half year
By REUTERS
05/22/2024 02:27 PM
Two people stopped in Old City
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 02:25 PM
IDF targets Hamas compound located in a UNRWA school in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/22/2024 12:28 PM