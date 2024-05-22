Jerusalem Post
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Egypt to do everything it can to make sure humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza as food and medicine bound for the strip piles up on the Egyptian side.

Blinken told a hearing in the House of Representatives that the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza remained closed after Israel's military seized it on May 7.

Fighting near the crossing has made providing assistance challenging, but aid could still be getting through, Blinken said, an apparent reference to the Kerem Shalom crossing near Rafah that has been open.

"So we need to find a way to make sure that the assistance that would go through Rafah can get through safely, but we do strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything that they can on their end of things to make sure that assistance is flowing," Blinken said.



