The IDF has killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in Jenin, the West Bank, since Tuesday morning, the Palestinian health ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Palestinian health ministry put the total number of those killed in the West Bank and in Jerusalem at 516 since October 7, 2023.

This comes after the IDF initiated a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin on Tuesday.

The IDF has yet to confirm these numbers published by the Palestinian health ministry.