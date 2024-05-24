Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK Labour leader Starmer says wants to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

By REUTERS

Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Friday he wanted to recognize a Palestinian state if he won power in an upcoming general election, but said that such a move would need to come at the right time in a peace process.

Starmer has faced criticism for some traditional Labour voters for only gradually shifting the party's position towards supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

The party's stance led to 10 senior party lawmakers quitting their policy roles and was blamed for a handful of disappointing results in this month's local elections in some areas with large Muslim populations.

Asked if he thought Palestine should be a state, Starmer told the BBC: "Yes, I do, and I think recognition of Palestine is extremely important. We need a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel, and recognition has to be part of that."

Starmer said recognition of a Palestinian state would need to come at the right time in a peace process, but "I absolutely believe in it," arguing a two-state solution was essential for lasting peace in the region.

Drone strikes car on the road in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 01:03 PM
CIA Director William Burns to head to Europe for ceasefire-hostage talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 12:42 PM
Video of Hamas abduction of female hostages to be shown in Times Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 12:40 PM
Chief Rabbi refuses to shake Amir Ohana's hand due to sexual orientation
By YAKI ADAMKER
05/24/2024 12:38 PM
Katz severs connection of Spain's representation in Israel, Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 12:34 PM
EU's foreign policy chief defends recognition of Palestine state
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 11:45 AM
Ex-Labour leader Corbyn to stand for election
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 11:44 AM
Indictments filed on driver who transported eight illegal residents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 09:47 AM
China carries out mock strikes on Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 08:50 AM
Hamas says IDF advancing towards Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 08:18 AM
Exchange of fire between IDF and terrorists in Nablus refugee camp
By AMIR BOHBOT
05/24/2024 07:49 AM
Armenia and Azerbaijan border disagreement
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 07:36 AM
China coast guard holds law enforcement drills east of Taiwan
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 06:52 AM
Fire breaks out in Safed area due to rocket falling, no sirens sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2024 04:43 AM
World Bank: Increased risk of Palestinian Authority's fiscal collapse
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 04:18 AM